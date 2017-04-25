Kevin Garnett Discusses His Inspirational Message To Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — Down 2-0 to the Bulls with their playoff series heading to Chicago, the Boston Celtics received an inspirational message from Kevin Garnett.

After their 104-87 victory, Boston players said how much that message meant to them, and helped will them to a much-needed win.

Garnett opened up about his message to his former team Monday night during TNT’s broadcast, and though he wouldn’t say specifically what was said in the voicemail, he left no doubt that he still bleeds green.

“I’m going to be honest, man, we can all attest to this: I feel a special place in my heart when it comes to the Celtics; just like I do with the Timberwolves. Whenever those guys lean on me for any type of advice or — this was separate to that. I let all the powers that be know that when it comes to players, I’m a player first, and that’s where my badge is. I understand my position,” said Garnett.

He said the message was for Isaiah Thomas, who lost his younger sister to a car accident just one day before the series started. Thomas has played in all four games, going home to Tacoma, Washington between Games 2 and 3, and has averaged 25.5 points for Boston.

“I’ll keep it private because it was for IT. I just reminded them that they’re Celtics and remember why you’re playing, and your sister is an inspiration and to play for her. He took it and put it on the boombox and it was what it was. But we are all C’s, and that’s what it was,” said Garnett.

Garnett made a gigantic impact on the Celtics organization in his six years in a Boston uniform, and he continues to do so now that he’s retired. Avery Bradley is the only player on the Celtics roster that he played with, so it speaks volumes about his message that he can inspire players that he didn’t even play with.