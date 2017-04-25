Head-On Collision Kills 1, Seriously Injures 2 Adults, 2 Children

MILTON (CBS) — A serious crash in Milton has left one person dead and four others seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon, according to Milton Police.

Two vehicles collided head-on on Randolph Avenue before 3:45 p.m, according to Lt. Kevin Foley from the Milton Police Department.

Officials said, the adult male driving a gray Sedan was killed upon impact. In the other car, the male driver, the female passenger, and two children all suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

State & @MiltonPolice still investigating deadly crash on Randolph Ave. Adult male killed. Serious injuries to those in other car. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/KV0FPr77Jd — Juli McDonald (@julimcdonald) April 25, 2017

The road was closed from 3:45 to 8 p.m.

Foley called the road a “fast street” and said police were already working on trying to reduce speeding in the area.

He could not comment on whether the weather was a factor.

Milton Police and State Police are continuing to investigate. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.