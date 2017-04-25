WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Felger & Mazz NFL Draft Big Board: Wide Receivers

April 25, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: felger and mazz big board, Jalen Robinette, Jamari Staples, New England Patriots, NFL Draft, Rodney Adams, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — How often do mock drafts get it right?

The scientific process of guessing who NFL teams will select when the draft rolls around is a great way to generate a ton of content for readers to pore over every year, but it very rarely hits with actual selections come draft weekend.

Sick of the mock draft process, Felger & Mazz came up with their own way of figuring out who Bill Belichick and company will pick: By throwing markers at a draft magazine.

Mock it all you want, but the practice yields results. Since they started the Felger & Mazz Big Board, the show has successfully “predicted” Patriots draft picks Jake Bequette, Aaron Dobson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Flowers, Cyrus Jones and Jacoby Brissett.

That’s six correct picks in five years. Eat your heart out, Mel Kiper Jr.!

So with the NFL Draft set for Thursday, it’s time for Mazz, Jim Murray and Billy Lanni to rear back and chuck a marker at a draft magazine (or Michael Felger, which is an added bonus of the process).

More Big Board: Offensive Line | Tight End

You can watch all the action in the video above, and here are the wide receivers the Felger & Mazz crew hit on Tuesday:

Jim Murray
Jalen Robinette, Air Force

Tony Massarotti
Rodney Adams, South Florida

Billy Lanni
Jamari Staples, Louisville

 

