Deserving East Boston HS Student Receives Full Scholarship To College

BOSTON (CBS) — It was the surprise Yesia Calderon almost didn’t dare hope for, but on Tuesday, the East Boston High School senior received a life-changing gift: a scholarship.

WBZ-TV was there as a group of friends and family broke into cheers when 18-year-old Yesica Calderon walked into the room. She immediately broke down in tears.

Yesica will graduate soon from East Boston High where she takes advanced placement and honors classes and is an “A” student. She’s also captain of the soccer team.

Despite her many accomplishments, Yesica feared she wouldn’t make it to college because her family can’t afford it.

“I didn’t think it was possible. I would cry. There were nights I would cry not knowing what I would do with my future,” she said.

But on Tuesday her dream came true with a special presentation.

“In addition to congratulating you for being accepted to Regis College, which is an incredible education, we’re here also to present you with a full tuition scholarship to cover all 4 of those years,” said Daphne Griffin from the Boston Scholar Athlete program which supports students like Yesica academically.

Yesica explained, “It means an assurance. An assurance that all my work, my hard work, was not just thrown out there. As soon as it hit me I started crying because it’s here, it’s true.”

She also credits the Scholar Athlete program with contributing to her success.

“You can say it’s my second family. Scholar Athletes has served as a very, very important part of my life,” she said.

Yesica plans to study social work at Regis so she can help others.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kendall Buhl reports