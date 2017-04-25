David Price Says He Feels Great In ‘Media Session’ On Twitter

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Seriously, why does David Price even bother going on Twitter?

It couldn’t be more plainly obvious that Price is not comfortable with the cynical responses to his tweets from angry Red Sox fans, the aggressive scrutiny of the Boston media, and the overall pressure that comes with living up to a seven-year, $210 million contract in Boston. Especially as he recovers from an elbow strain that still has a chance to lead to major surgery.

Price threw a 45-pitch bullpen session on Monday at Fenway Park, which Price tweeted about on Tuesday. But he took things in an unnecessary direction with his next tweet:

Feel great today. This is my media session. All questions are answered if you have anymore ask manager John — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) April 25, 2017

Price is trying to control the message and placate inquisitive reporters with the “media session” part. That’s fine. He doesn’t necessarily owe the media a new explanation every day about his status. It seems that he’s tired of fielding the same questions day after day about a recovery process that takes time.

It’s certainly good news that Price is feeling great and the prospects of him pitching and contributing meaningful innings this season look better. But it sends an odd mix of signals to his Twitter followers that he’s abruptly slamming the door on questions about his health.

There were plenty of positive, encouraging responses from less cynical fans, and it appears that Price is no longer reading comments from his followers, or reporters, or anyone. But considering his history, it’s virtually impossible to believe that Price is actually ignoring the “questions” that have since rolled in …

@DAVIDprice24 how much do you secretly hate playing for the Red Sox and yearn for the sweet warm embrace of life in Toronto? — Ya Kid Canada (@thekidcanada) April 25, 2017

@DAVIDprice24 Is John gonna know how Astro is doing? — Dave Brown (@AnswerDave) April 25, 2017

@DAVIDprice24 you make 220mil and you cant get in front of the media and say that? weak man. — Eric Berch (@berch13) April 25, 2017

@DAVIDprice24 Does anyone ever think you are David Blaine, and ask you to do magic tricks? — Jacob M. (@RealLifeHoser) April 25, 2017

@DAVIDprice24 Ever considered getting rid of your social media? — Tommy Swimm (@huntforedsoxoct) April 25, 2017

It’s responses like this that Price wants to get out of his Twitter feed. He’s still determined to make Boston love him. Unfortunately, that won’t have a chance of happening until he’s back on the mound and pitching well. It’s going to be a while before he even has a chance of getting the sour taste of last seasons playoff loss out of everyone’s mouths.

Until then, Price just needs to accept that his tweets, especially ones like this, are going to invite these kinds of responses. Especially when he’s throwing in preemptively snippy comments like “This is my media session.” If he’s not actually reading the replies to his tweet, or worrying about what media blowhards are saying about him, that’s great. He shouldn’t. Just worry about your recovery and let “Manager John” handle all the questions.

But tweets like this one project the opposite effect of what Price is trying to convey. It actually suggests that he’s as obsessed with what everyone thinks about him as ever. “All questions are answered” can be roughly translated here to “Please, keep asking questions.”

Until he pitches better – especially in October – the harsh reality of dealing with the high expectations of the media and fans in Boston won’t be going anywhere. As much as he wants it to disappear, it won’t.

