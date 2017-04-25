Boston’s New Neighbor Trauma Teams Look To Help Heal

BOSTON (CBS) — “I heard the shots because he was murdered about three houses down from where we lived,” recalled Mary Franklin. She was talking about her husband, Melvin, and his unsolved murder twenty years ago.

“I don’t think you ever heal,” she said. “What I do believe is that you find a way to accept, not give up.”

The city of Boston is looking to help the healing process.

On Tuesday, Boston Marty Walsh and the Boston Public Health Commission launched Neighborhood Trauma Teams. This is an initiative to provide individual, immediate support and ongoing access to trauma treatment to those that have been impacted by violence.

The NTTs will be comprised of health centers, Boston Police, and thousands of youth workers from community-based organizations.

“Trauma has many causes, and it certainly has many impacts,” said Walsh. “Healing is crucial to breaking the cycle of violence.”

Charlene Luma works on a response team.

“Sometimes it means going to a victim’s home and really determining what they need next,” she explained.

Franklin remains skeptical. “There’s really not a lot of trust here. Do you really think that a lot of these families are going to get involved with this new trauma initiative? I don’t believe so. ”

Ian Joesph Jaffier, like Franklin, lost a loved one to violence. He has a different outlook on NTT, though.

He said he wishes NTT was in place when his daughter was killed.

Dawn, 26, was fatally shot along a Dorchester parade in 2014.

“I think that it’s an excellent idea because my tragedy happened three years ago and I am still grieving every day,” Jaffier said.

The Neighborhood Trauma Teams will be in Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, Roxbury and East Boston.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports