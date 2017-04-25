Boston’s Best Carrot Cake

By Nancy Burgess, Speakeasy Carrot cake is a delicious dessert treat anytime of the day. Local restaurants and bakeries around the City of Boston offer many wonderful carrot cake choices to be enjoyed by their guests. The various choices include full-size cakes and cupcakes with filling between layers, creamy frosting and many different additions to the cake batter like nuts and pineapple. Enjoy a delectable bite or two of carrot cake for dessert or a special snack.



Mike’s Pastry

www.mikespastry.com 300 Hanover St.Boston, MA 02113-1801(617) 742-3050 Located in Boston’s North End neighborhood for over 50 years and also in Cambridge’s Harvard Square, Mike’s Pastry is well-known for their cannolis, other Italian pastries and American dessert favorites. Everything sold at Mike’s Pastry is made fresh on the premises. Mike’s Pastry’s carrot cake tops their list of dessert specialties and is sold by the slice. This delicious cake has a rich cream cheese frosting and is topped with shredded coconut to round out the flavor and great texture.



South End Buttery

www.southendbuttery.com 314 Shawmut Ave.Boston, MA 02118(617) 482-1015 South End Buttery is situated in the eclectic South End neighborhood of the city and executes a unique community commitment. They name each unique cupcake after a staff member’s dog and then donate a portion of the cupcake sales to an animal rescue cause. Harriet Carrot Cupcake is topped with a delicious cream cheese frosting and is available in the standard cupcake size or can be baked in a miniature size with a 48-hour notice.



Fratelli’s Pastry Shop

www.fratellispastry.com 25 Broad St.Quincy, MA 02169(617) 328-7855 The carrot cake at Fratelli's Pastry shop is an extraordinary classic dessert. It is a layer cake with traditional cream cheese frosting and can be finished with or without walnuts atop. Fratelli's carrot cake is available in a variety of sizes including 7″, 10″, 1/4 sheet, 1/2 sheet or full sheet. The shops are conveniently located in suburbs just south of the city, Quincy and Weymouth.

Konditor Meister

www.konditormeister.com 32 Wood RoadBraintree, MA 02184(781) 849-1970 There are wonderful desserts and treats at the award-winning Konditor Meister in Braintree, MA, a suburb just south of Boston. They offer two carrot cake choices at this creatively delicious bakery. The carrot torte is layered carrot cake made with walnuts, apricot jam between the layers and cream cheese frosting. The carrot cupcakes have a cream cheese filling and are topped with a white buttercream rosette and a sweet carrot decor atop. Presentation is of the utmost importance at Konditor Meister.