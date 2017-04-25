WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Boy Charged With Attempted Sex Assault At South Boston Boys & Girls Club

April 25, 2017 10:29 AM
Filed Under: Assault, Boys And Girls Club, South Boston

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has been charged with attempting to sexually assault another boy at a Boys & Girls Club in Boston.

The boy was arraigned in juvenile court on charges of assault with intent to rape. He was released into the custody of his mother.

The organization says the alleged attack happened Saturday at the South Boston club. A spokeswoman says the suspect was from a “partner organization.” He and the alleged victim are the same age.

“Child safety and protection is our number one priority, and we apply intense due diligence to all aspects of policy and operations to reduce risk and provide a safe, secure environment,” the Boys and Girls Club of Boston said in a statement.

They said they are working with police in the investigation, and could not give any more information about the boys due to their ages.

Parents tell the Boston Herald they were “surprised” to hear about the alleged assault but are happy with how the club handled the situation.

The club says it’s working with police and cannot provide further details due to the boys’ ages.

The suspect is due back in court June 5.

