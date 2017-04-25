WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Lawyers File Motion To Dismiss Aaron Hernandez’s Murder Conviction

April 25, 2017 1:32 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez suicide, Murder, Odin Lloyd

BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers for former NFL star Aaron Hernandez are formally asking that his first-degree murder conviction be dismissed in Massachusetts now that he has died.

A spokesman for the Bristol district attorney’s office says the motion was filed by defense attorneys on Tuesday in Superior Court. He says prosecutors will oppose the motion.

Hernandez hanged himself at a maximum-security state prison last week, just days after he was acquitted of fatally shooting two Boston men in 2012. He was serving life without parole in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-pro football player.

Courts in Massachusetts have held that when a defendant dies before having an appeal heard, the conviction is vacated. Hernandez’s appeal hadn’t yet been heard when he hanged himself.

Hernandez’s funeral was held Monday.

