Tuesday morning, our guest on WBZ’s Jay Talking was David Beeber, long time creative/promotions director for WBCN and WFNX. David is also a top collector of popular culture debris, also known as “wicked cool stuff.” His segments on the show were among the best ever and they can be heard via the Jay Talking podcast. http://boston.cbslocal.com/audio/jay-talking/ I shot this video during the session to let you see some of the objects. They include a braille Playboy magazine, a singing Lady Gaga toothbrush, and a Michael Jackson record that came with a single glove.
April 25, 2017 11:20 PM