WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

April 25, 2017 11:20 PM By Bradley Jay
Filed Under: Bradley Jay, braille, Collectable, Jay Talking, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Playboy, Rock and Roll

Tuesday morning, our guest on WBZ’s Jay Talking was David Beeber, long time creative/promotions director for WBCN and WFNX. David is also a top collector of popular culture debris, also known as “wicked cool stuff.” His segments on the show were among the best ever and they can be heard via the Jay Talking podcast. http://boston.cbslocal.com/audio/jay-talking/ I shot this video during the session to let you see some of the objects. They include a braille Playboy magazine, a singing Lady Gaga toothbrush, and a Michael Jackson record that came with a single glove.

More from Bradley Jay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia