Woman Races To Rescue Passenger From Burning Car In NH

April 24, 2017 6:13 PM

WINDHAM, NH (CBS) – A good Samaritan had her cell phone camera rolling as she raced to save a woman from a burning car.

In the audio from the cell phone, you hear the rescuer say to the passenger, “C’mon, just get out. Don’t worry about anything else in the car, get out!”

It was about 10:45 Sunday night and two people were in a burning car that crashed on Lowell Rd. in Windham. The car is charred, smashed and burned inside and out.

“The operator was able to get out on his own. Unfortunately the passenger had to be pulled from the vehicle by a passerby,” says Windham Police Capt. Mike Caron.

The good Samaritan is Mandi Theresa who was visiting a friend nearby when she heard the crash. She dragged the passenger to safety. On her cell phone video you hear her say, “The car’s going to blow up. You have to come with me.”

“I commend her. She actually took action, and I believe if she didn’t pull the passenger from the vehicle there would have been more serious injuries,” says Capt. Caron.

The driver and the passenger were taken to Boston area hospitals. “Based on the investigation it was determined that speed and alcohol were factors. The operator was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of felony DWI,” says Capt. Caron.

WBZ spoke with Mandi, but she didn’t want to go on camera. She says her concern is with the survivors.

