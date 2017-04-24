Victim In Dorchester Shooting Dies

DORCHESTER (CBS) — The morning after three people were injured in two different Dorchester shootings, Boston Police said one of the victims has died.
Two men were shot around 8:40 p.m. Sunday on Thane Street. Both were taken to an area hospital, but one of the men, in his late 20s, was pronounced dead.
The other victim of that shooting, a man in his 30s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Hours later, in a separate shooting a few blocks away on Harvard Street, a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The man killed in the Thane Street shooting has not yet been identified.
No arrests have been made.