Construction Worker Electrocuted In Plymouth

PLYMOUTH (CBS) — A construction worker is alert and conscious after they were electrocuted on the job.
Officials were not sure what the source of the electrical shock was but said it occurred at a construction site at Lothrop and Water Street in Plymouth.
The worker was transported to South Shore Hospital, according to Captain John Rogers of the Plymouth Police Department.
The identity and current condition of the victim are unknown.
Police are investigating the incident. No further information is available at this time.