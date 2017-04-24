Brockton Honors Baseball Player Killed In Crash

BROCKTON (CBS) – The Brockton High School baseball team honored a teen killed in a crash last week. Fifteen-year-old Isaias Caban was on his way home from practice when the crash happened.

“I didn’t want to cry but I couldn’t hold it. I wish my son was here today, to see this game,” said Osvaldo Caban.

A father moved to tears by pride and heartache for the son he so dearly misses. The family of Isaias Caban threw the first pitch at Brockton’s baseball game Monday, in honor of their #8.

“He said ‘Papi I’ll play baseball until the day I die.’ He did die doing what he loved. He was coming from practice,” Caban said.

The 15-year-old was killed less than one week ago, when the car in which he was riding crashed into a tree. His mother, who serves as a pastor in Brockton, says they’re now leaning on faith and friends more than ever.

“I’ve been feeling him with me since the day he passed,” Frances Caban said. “Spiritually I usually help the broken. Today we have a community who is helping us with our brokenness. I’m so grateful.”

“He loved the game. He would want to stay later,” said Coach Steven Crupi. “Even when we’re doing warmups and he’s not up, he’s doing the extra work and playing hard. It was really great to have the time to coach him that I did.”

It’s that commitment and passion his teammates will carry with them, every time they wear that uniform.

“We like to keep the memory of him with us and play for him and play with him in our hearts,” Isaias’ teammate Shawn O’Brien said.

The family is offering up prayers for the senior driver and another freshman passenger who were badly hurt in the crash last Tuesday.