MLB Reviewing Red Sox Inside Pitches As Bad Blood With Orioles Continues

BOSTON (CBS) – The bad blood between the Red Sox and Orioles continued Sunday at Camden Yards, and as a result Major League Baseball is reportedly reviewing the actions of two Boston pitchers.

The Red Sox were upset with what they perceived as a late slide by Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado Friday night.

Machado spiked Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia while breaking up a double play. Pedroia has not played since leaving the game after the slide.

On Sunday, Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez appeared to throw several inside pitches near Machado’s knees.

Later in the game, reliever Matt Barnes was ejected after throwing a pitch behind Machado’s head. The pitch missed Machado and instead hit his bat for a foul ball.

Jon Morosi of MLB.com reported Sunday night that MLB officials will review tape from the game to determine if Barnes or Rodriguez will face discipline.

Red Sox manager John Farrell called it a “dangerous pitch” and Barnes apologized for coming close to Machado’s head.

Pedroia himself was not pleased with Barnes’ pitch location. Television cameras caught him in an animated conversation with Machado, telling him he had not ordered this chin music.

After the game, Pedroia told reporters he “had nothing to do with that.”

“That’s not how you do that, man. I’m sorry to (Machado) and his team. If you’re going to protect guys, you do it right away. He knows that and both teams know that. Definitely a mishandled situation,” Pedroia said.

The second baseman’s explanation, however, did not sit well with injured Orioles closer Zach Britton.

“Dustin, him telling Manny, ‘Hey, that didn’t come from me’ may be even more frustrating,” Britton said, according to BaltimoreBaseball.com. “Because he’s the leader of that clubhouse and if he can’t control his own teammates, then there’s a bigger issue over there.”

The Red Sox and Orioles renew acquaintances when they begin a 4-game series at Fenway Park on May 1.