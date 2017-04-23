Police Respond to Multiple Reported Shootings In Dorchester

DORCHESTER (CBS) — Police have responded to two reported shootings in Dorchester Sunday night.
Officials say that two people were shot in the area of 22 Thane Street at approximately 8:33 p.m.
One victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries, the other’s injuries are not life-threatening.
A few hours later, those on the Thane Street scene heard gunshots in the distance. Police then responded to Harvard Street, a few streets away from the first scene.
Officials have not reported if there were any injuries from the incident on Harvard Street.
When WBZ-TV was arriving, an ambulance could be seen driving away from Harvard Street.
No further details are available at this time.