Police Respond to Multiple Reported Shootings In Dorchester

April 23, 2017 11:37 PM
DORCHESTER (CBS) — Police have responded to two reported shootings in Dorchester Sunday night.

Officials say that two people were shot in the area of 22 Thane Street at approximately 8:33 p.m.

One victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries, the other’s injuries are not life-threatening.

A few hours later, those on the Thane Street scene heard gunshots in the distance. Police then responded to Harvard Street, a few streets away from the first scene.

Officials have not reported if there were any injuries from the incident on Harvard Street.

When WBZ-TV was arriving, an ambulance could be seen driving away from Harvard Street.

No further details are available at this time.

