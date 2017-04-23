Phantom Gourmet: Night Market In Harvard Square

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — In the heart of Harvard Square, on a little side street, and down a flight of stairs, there’s a party going on in a subterranean spot named Night Market.

This basement space is easy to miss if you’re not looking, but according to Night Market’s Executive Chef Jason Tom, that’s part of the restaurant’s charm.

“I think it’s a lot of fun that we are underground,” Tom says. “It can be a little daunting to try to find us for some people, but it’s something that sets us apart.”

And once you do make your way inside, you’ll feel transported to another world–with walls covered in graffiti and street art and a menu filled with delicious Asian street foods.

“This is a place where you can come in, order as much or as little as you want,” Tom says. “You can come in after work and just grab a quick snack and a beer, or you can come in for a full meal, share with your friends.”

So there are small bites like spicy peanuts, chicken wings, and all kinds of snackable skewers, plus bigger dishes like noodle bowls, Asian tacos, and grilled meats, all of which go great with their unique beer list, or an ever-changing sake infused slushie.

Best off all, this full-flavored fare is ultra affordable. The skewers and snacks cost less than five bucks, and larger plates aren’t much more.

“You can be someone who’s a broke student and come in and have a bunch of really great bites, you can be someone who appreciates higher end restaurants and get really great ingredients prepared in a very innovative way,” Tom says.

