Paramedics Tend To Cat Rescued From Roxbury Fire

April 23, 2017 10:30 PM
ROXBURY (CBS) — Paramedics worked to save the life of a four-legged fire victim on Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire on West Cottage Street in Roxbury at approximately 10:25 a.m.

A pet cat was rescued and given oxygen and first aid care.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the fire broke out on the second floor of a three-story apartment building.

An electrical short circuit in one of the bedrooms caused the fire, investigators determined.

 

