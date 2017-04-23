Paramedics Tend To Cat Rescued From Roxbury Fire

ROXBURY (CBS) — Paramedics worked to save the life of a four-legged fire victim on Sunday morning.
Firefighters responded to a fire on West Cottage Street in Roxbury at approximately 10:25 a.m.
Firefighter rescues a cat. Handed off to @BOSTON_EMS .Administering oxygen and first aid. pic.twitter.com/g0HR4uEohu
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 23, 2017
A pet cat was rescued and given oxygen and first aid care.
No injuries were reported.
Officials said the fire broke out on the second floor of a three-story apartment building.
An electrical short circuit in one of the bedrooms caused the fire, investigators determined.