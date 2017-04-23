Celtics Beat Bulls 104-95 To Even Playoff Series At 2-2

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Celtics blew a 20-point lead but bounced back to even their series with the Chicago Bulls with a 104-95 win on Sunday night.
Chicago came storming back from the deficit to take a third quarter lead. But Isaiah Thomas had 10 points in the third to help Boston regain momentum and go on to take Game 4 and in turn knot the best-of-seven series at 2-2.
Thomas finished the night with 33 points. Al Horford had a strong fourth quarter to finish with a double-double stat line of 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Getting his second straight start, Gerald Green provided the Celtics with an early spark. He ended the night with 18 points.
Boston and Chicago continue their first round series on Wednesday at TD Garden. A game time has not yet been announced.