Three Seriously Injured In NH Wrong-Way Crash

NASHUA, New Hampshire (CBS) — A crash caused by a wrong-way driver left three people with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning.
The collision happened around 2:45 a.m. on the F. E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, just north of the Massachusetts state line.
New Hampshire State Police said three people were trapped in two different cars when they arrived at the scene.
They said the driver of the Toyota Camry that was going the wrong way was 23-year-old Juan Osorio Marin of Hudson, New Hampshire.
He was semi-conscious when police arrived, and was taken to the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Massachusetts. His injuries were believed to be life-threatening.
The driver and passenger of the other car, a Honda Accord, also suffered life-threatening injuries, and were taken from the scene in two separate medflight helicopters. One went to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, and another to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
The crash is still under investigation.