Man Dies In Chelsea Motorcycle Crash

April 23, 2017 9:09 PM
Filed Under: Chelsea, Chief Brian Kyes, fatal motorcycle crash, Lawrence, Motorcycles

CHELSEA (CBS) — A Lawrence man has succumbed to injuries after a motorcycle crash in Chelsea Sunday evening.

According to Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes, the 39-year-old man’s motorcycle crashed into a building on Guam Road at approximately 6:20 p.m.

chelsea2 Man Dies In Chelsea Motorcycle Crash

The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Chelsea. (Photo Credit: Police Chief Brian Kyes, Chelsea Police)

The victim was transported to Whidden Hospital in Everett where he was pronounced dead, said Kyes.

The Massachusetts Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating. Officials say that speed may have been a factor in the crash.

There are no further details at this time.

