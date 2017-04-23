Man Dies In Chelsea Motorcycle Crash

CHELSEA (CBS) — A Lawrence man has succumbed to injuries after a motorcycle crash in Chelsea Sunday evening.
According to Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes, the 39-year-old man’s motorcycle crashed into a building on Guam Road at approximately 6:20 p.m.
The victim was transported to Whidden Hospital in Everett where he was pronounced dead, said Kyes.
The Massachusetts Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating. Officials say that speed may have been a factor in the crash.
There are no further details at this time.