International Fake Science Festival Comes To MIT

CAMBRIDGE (AP) — Forget fake news, head over to Cambridge this weekend for some fake science.
The Festival of Bad Ad Hoc Hypotheses — also known as BAHFest — is being held Sunday at Kresge Auditorium at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The event is a celebration of well-argued and thoroughly researched but completely incorrect scientific theories. Six speakers will take the stage and present their theories to a panel of real scientists and a live audience.
The most outrageous theory gets a trophy.
The idea for the festival originated with a cartoon by Zach Weinersmith in which a scientist argues that babies are shaped like footballs so they can be punted over mountains to spread their genetic material to nearby villages.
BAHFest is being held in conjunction with the Cambridge Science Festival.
