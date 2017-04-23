Massive Fire Damages Three Dorchester Triple-Deckers

DORCHESTER (CBS) — Three triple-decker houses and the rear of a fourth were damaged by flames early Sunday morning.
Boston Fire responded to the flames on Marie Street across from Ronan Park in Dorchester around 4 a.m.
The flames spread to the triple-deckers on either side of the original building, which was believed to have been vacant.
In addition, the rear of another triple-decker on Fox Street, nearly 70 feet from the fire, was damaged.
Seventeen people were displaced by the fire.
Later Sunday morning, hot spots in the roofs of two of the triple-deckers flared up again. One firefighter was taken from the scene with an ankle injury.
No other injuries were reported.
Crews estimate that nearly $3 million in damages may have been done.