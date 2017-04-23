Massive Fire Damages Three Dorchester Triple-Deckers

DORCHESTER (CBS) — Three triple-decker houses and the rear of a fourth were damaged by flames early Sunday morning.

Boston Fire responded to the flames on Marie Street across from Ronan Park in Dorchester around 4 a.m.

Fire now knocked down. 8 Marie St. opposite Ronan Park pic.twitter.com/QlVrrSSLFS — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 23, 2017

The flames spread to the triple-deckers on either side of the original building, which was believed to have been vacant.

In addition, the rear of another triple-decker on Fox Street, nearly 70 feet from the fire, was damaged.

Rear porches of 8 Marie. This was a reported vacant 3 decker pic.twitter.com/vIy8X0Cmtf — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 23, 2017

Seventeen people were displaced by the fire.

Later Sunday morning, hot spots in the roofs of two of the triple-deckers flared up again. One firefighter was taken from the scene with an ankle injury.

No other injuries were reported.

Crews estimate that nearly $3 million in damages may have been done.