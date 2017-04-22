Tuukka Rask Comes Up Big With 41 Saves, 19 In Overtime Periods

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask had a game to remember in the Bruins’ Game 5 double overtime thriller against the Senators. The Bruins goalie stopped 41 shots, including 19 combined saves in the overtime periods, to help lead the B’s to a 3-2 win in double OT.
Rask made six saves in just over 10 minutes of double OT play, including this game-saving stop on a breakaway by the Senators’ Kyle Turris that came about 1:20 before Sean Kuraly’s game-winning goal.
Rask also shut out a 13-shot barrage by the Senators in the first overtime frame, starting with this two-save sequence against Turris and Mark Stone:
And later in OT with this dazzling pad save against Viktor Stalberg as the winger tried to pick the opposite corner of the net:
And later still in OT with this big save against Derick Brassard from the slot, rescuing rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy after a defensive zone turnover:
Overall, Rask has a 2.14 goals against average and .924 save percentage in the series, which the Senators still lead 3-2. Game 6 takes place at TD Garden on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EST.