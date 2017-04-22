WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Softball Tournament Raises Scholarship Money In Krystle Campbell’s Name

April 22, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: Boston Marathon Bombing, columbus park, Karyn Regal, Krystle Campbell, Medford

MEDFORD (CBS) — The Fourth Annual Krystle Campbell Softball Tournament was held at Columbus Park Saturday, raising scholarship money in the marathon bombing victim’s memory.

Medford co-captain Amber Harbison, now a senior, told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal it has been an honor to play in every Krystle Campbell tournament over the years.

“What happened to Krystle April 15, 2013 was a tragedy,” Harbison said. “But what my team and I are doing today to carry on her memory is a legacy.”

The first pitch was tossed by Krystle’s father, Bill, along with Medford’s mayor, Stephanie Burke.

Bill Campbell said all the good done in memory of his daughter helps him feel better four years after her loss.

“This year, I had to think of the goodness that has been created through the help of everybody in my daughter’s name, and it’s just beautiful,” he said. “And I’m getting along much better thinking of it like that than being angry. Because I was angry. But to see all the beautiful things that’s happened after this, I can’t … I have to smile along with them, because these kids, they’re fantastic.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports

