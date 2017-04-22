Hernandez’ Body Arrives In Bristol, CT

BRISTOL (CBS) – Aaron Hernandez‘ body arrived in his hometown of Bristol, Connecticut Saturday.
The funeral service for the former Patriots NFL star is set for Monday at 1 p.m. at the O’Brien Funeral Home in Bristol. However attendance at the funeral will be by family invitation only.
Laura Soll, Communications Director of the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association says the family is grateful for the outpouring of support.
“The family of Aaron Hernandez wishes to thank all of you for the thoughtful expressions of condolences. We wish to say goodbye to Aaron in a private ceremony and thank everyone in advance for affording us a measure of privacy during this difficult time,” Soll said.
Bristol County Superior Court Judge Thomas McGuire Friday ordered that evidence about Hernandez’ suicide be preserved.
The family of Odin Lloyd, the man who Hernandez was convicted of killing in 2013, is pursuing their wrongful death lawsuit against the Hernandez’ estate.