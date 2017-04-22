Chicken And Rice Guys Reopened After Passing Inspection

BOSTON (CBS) — The ovens are back on and the orders keep coming at Chicken & Rice Guys on Washington Street in Boston.

More than a week ago the popular Boston based restaurant known for their colorful food trucks was shut down after at least seven cases of people getting sick from E. coli were linked their business.

Loyal customer Vu says the food is great and glad his restaurant is back open again #wbz pic.twitter.com/t8XtScaB13 — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) April 22, 2017

“The restaurants have been closed for the past twelve days,” Chicken and Rice Guys Marketing Manager Steven Collicelli said.

On Saturday Inspectional Services Commissioner William Christopher gave the restaurant an A, and was first in line to taste the food.

On Saturday inspectional services returned and gave them the green light to re open. All is safe #wbz pic.twitter.com/vBoI53MZwO — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) April 22, 2017

While all three restaurants in Boston are open, their food trucks are still off the streets for now. No word yet when they be back up and running.

“A lot of waiting around and working with the Health Department and uncertainty, but today we are open and ready serve some customers,” Collicelli said. “We are excited.”

Christopher says the city has a rigorous program for all food trucks, and they are still trying to determine the source of the outbreak.