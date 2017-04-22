Celtics @ 7: What To Expect Going Into Game 4

BOSTON (CBS) — We’ve got ourselves a series.
The Celtics handled the Bulls 104-87 in Game 3 in Chicago to pull within a game of an even set behind balanced offensive contributions, surprise performances from the bench, an avalanche of 3-pointers, and sensational ball-movement.
“Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman recapped the first three games of the series, with an emphasis on Friday’s turnaround, on Saturday morning’s show. CSN voice of the Green Mike Gorman joined the program for about 45 minutes to offer his thoughts on what may have given the series new life, Rajon Rondo’s thumb injury (and stretched leg), Avery Bradley’s two-way play, why Gerald Green started ahead of Amir Johnson, and what fans should expect entering Game 4 Sunday night.
Enjoy the full extended show podcast below.
