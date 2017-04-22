Ashby Crash Flips One Car Onto Its Top And Injures Four

ASHBY (CBS) – One person was seriously injured and three others were hurt Saturday in a car crash in Ashby.
Police Chief Fred Alden says the 9:00 a.m. crash happened when the Toyota Camry driven by a 17-year-old from Lawrence allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of Turnpike and Greenville Roads.
The Camry hit a GMC Arcadia and the force of the impact caused the Camry to flip onto its roof.
Ambulances from the neighboring towns of Townsend and Fitchburg were also called to the scene.
The passenger in the Camry, an 18-year-old from Methuen, had to be pulled from the car by Ashby Fire Fighters using the Jaws of Life. He was sent to UMass Medical Center in Worcester with what police say are “serious injuries.” The driver was sent to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown.
The two people in the Acadia, a 30-year-old woman and her 5-year-old child, were also taken for treatment to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries has not been released.
The collision is under investigation by Ashby Police and the Massachusetts State Police.