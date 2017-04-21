WORK Inc. – Providing Opportunities for Talent with Disabilities

April 22, 2017
They have been going the extra mile to help those with disabilities and they have been doing it for more than half a century! WORK Inc. is the largest non-profit agency in New England whose core mission is to provide job training and employment opportunities to adults with disabilities. To be able to do what they do and do it successfully, they partner up with other companies that believe in their mission. On this edition of Centro, learn about the work they do and how people in the community can benefit from their programs and services. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with WORK Inc. CEO and President James Cassetta and Talent Acquisition Specialist for FM&M Company Diana Sanz. Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
WORK INC.
25 Beach Street
Dorchester, MA
617-691-1500
WORKInc.org
Twitter: @WORKInc
FB: @DissabledEmployees
