Red Sox Activate Jackie Bradley Jr. From DL, But Xander Bogaerts Not In Lineup Vs. Orioles

BOSTON (CBS) — Jackie Bradley Jr. is back in the Boston lineup Friday night in Baltimore.
But shortstop Xander Bogaerts is not.
Bradley Jr. has been activated from the 10-day disabled list after he was sidelined since with a knee injury since April 9. He’ll take his spot in center field and bat sixth as Boston opens a three-game set with the Orioles in Baltimore on Friday night. Bradley Jr. went 1-for-5 with a home run and two walks in a pair of rehab games with the PawSox earlier this week.
To make room for Bradley Jr. on the 25-man roster, the Red Sox placed utility man Brock Holt on the 10-day disabled list with vertigo.
Meanwhile, Bogaerts is out of the lineup after hurting his left hand in Thursday’s extra innings win over the Blue Jays in Toronto. The shortstop was injured while sliding into second base in the ninth inning trying to stretch a single into a double. He underwent X-rays in Toronto and said he was OK after the 4-1 Boston win, but it’s Marco Hernandez in the lineup against the Orioles.
Here is the full Boston lineup for Friday’s series opener in Baltimore:
1. Dustin Pedroia, 2B
2. Andrew Benintendi, LF
3. Mookie Betts, RF
4. Mitch Moreland, 1B
5. Hanley Ramirez, DH
6. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
7. Pablo Sandoval, 3B
8. Christian Vazquez, C
9. Marco Hernandez, SS
— Drew Pomeranz, LHP