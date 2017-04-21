WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Red Sox Activate Jackie Bradley Jr. From DL, But Xander Bogaerts Not In Lineup Vs. Orioles

April 21, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Jackie Bradley Jr., Xander Bogaerts

BOSTON (CBS) — Jackie Bradley Jr. is back in the Boston lineup Friday night in Baltimore.

But shortstop Xander Bogaerts is not.

Bradley Jr. has been activated from the 10-day disabled list after he was sidelined since with a knee injury since April 9. He’ll take his spot in center field and bat sixth as Boston opens a three-game set with the Orioles in Baltimore on Friday night. Bradley Jr. went 1-for-5 with a home run and two walks in a pair of rehab games with the PawSox earlier this week.

To make room for Bradley Jr. on the 25-man roster, the Red Sox placed utility man Brock Holt on the 10-day disabled list with vertigo.

Meanwhile, Bogaerts is out of the lineup after hurting his left hand in Thursday’s extra innings win over the Blue Jays in Toronto. The shortstop was injured while sliding into second base in the ninth inning trying to stretch a single into a double. He underwent X-rays in Toronto and said he was OK after the 4-1 Boston win, but it’s Marco Hernandez in the lineup against the Orioles.

Here is the full Boston lineup for Friday’s series opener in Baltimore:

1. Dustin Pedroia, 2B
2. Andrew Benintendi, LF
3. Mookie Betts, RF
4. Mitch Moreland, 1B
5. Hanley Ramirez, DH
6. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
7. Pablo Sandoval, 3B
8. Christian Vazquez, C
9. Marco Hernandez, SS
— Drew Pomeranz, LHP

