NightSide – Getting Into Politics

April 21, 2017 12:54 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – The 2016 Presidential Election angered and inspired many people. It’s a time young people get to utilize their opportunity to vote and finally be heard, and one that has both experienced sides of the political fray roused up. Tonight, Dianna Ploss will join us as a guest in-studio. She’s a Boston native, an entrepreneur in the medical field, and has served as the deputy campaign director for the Trump campaign in Massachusetts. Her passion for business has lit her fire for politics, and she’ll share with Dan how this transpired. Has this past election made you more or less interested in politics?

Originally broadcast April 20th, 2017.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia