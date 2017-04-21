Jones: Who Has A Better Chance Of Winning, The Celtics Or Bruins?

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics and Bruins both find themselves down in their respective playoff series, with seemingly little chance to bounce back and win. Can either team pull off the comeback?

98.5 The Sports Hub’s Adam Jones and Nick Cattles discussed the chances of either the Celtics or the Bruins coming back, and which team would be more likely to pull it off. The Bruins are down 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators as they hit the road for Game 5 on Friday night, while the Celtics are down 0-2 and take on the Bulls in Chicago to try to avoid a devastating 0-3 hole.

Josh Cooper of Yahoo! Sports joined the show to talk about the Bruins-Senators series. Cooper, like many others, feels the difference in the series has been the play of the Senators’ top-end talent vs. that of the Bruins.

“While [the Senators’] big guy, namely Erik Karlsson, has played really well, where’s Brad Marchand been in this series?” said Cooper. “One goal? I mean, that’s not exactly the level that your MVP needs to be playing at in order for your team to win.”

Listen to the full interview below:

Later in the show, Jones and Cattles discussed the Celtics’ chances of coming back against the Bulls. They agree that the Celtics have a better chance than the Bruins of bouncing back, but they’re still waiting for the Celtics to play their best basketball – or play well at all.

“I think the Celtics are in the better spot, just mathematically,” said Jones. “The Celtics are the 1-seed against a mediocre team in the Bulls … But the one thing that the Bruins have going for them is, they’ve actually played well.

“I would say that [the Celtics] have got to snap [out of it] here too, sooner or later. And when they do, the Bulls are still the Bulls and they’re a .500 team and they’re not very good.”

Listen to the full podcast below: