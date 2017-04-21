Keller @ Large: Is Presidential Speculation Affecting Warren?

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren may be looking to prioritize a re-election campaign for her Senate seat next year, however talk of a 2020 presidential campaign is difficult to avoid.

As one of the most liberal Senators currently in Congress, Warren has attracted support nationwide. But the opinion of Massachusetts voters matters most.

Warren pointed out that her position on the Senate’s Armed Services Committee allows her to promote the state’s economy by sending defense spending to local military bases and research centers. It also allows her to work on a bi-partisan committee where she is able to promote “the kind of forward thinking work that we need to do.”

But in an interview, WBZ-TV’s Jon Keller pressured Warren to focus: Is presidential speculation affecting her? How?

“The politics of it — I don’t know, and I mean that, I really don’t know,” she responded.

Warren, if she chose to pursue a career on the national stage, would be following a similar trajectory of many other Massachusetts politicians, Mitt Romney, John Kerry, and Bill Weld to name a few.

Keller warns, though, local constituents can become fatigued once their representatives start to go big instead of returning home. He cited Mitt Romney’s approval rating — it dropped drastically once he began looking for a national position.

