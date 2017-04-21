Fall River Man Is Robbed, Pushed To Ground, For His Scratch Ticket

FALL RIVER (CBS) – A 72-year-old Fall River man was robbed and pushed to the ground outside of a convenience store Thursday.
The alleged woman assailant first asked the man for money as he was walking to his car. When the man said he didn’t have any money, she allegedly snatched the scratch ticket he had just bought and pushed the man to the ground.
The push caused the man to hit his head on the pavement.
The incident took place at the Stop and Save in the 100 block of President Avenue.
Police say the woman’s picture was taken by a store surveillance camera.
The man says his alleged assailant was a young woman in her mid-twenties and about 5’1″ to 5’3″ tall. He said she hard dark hair, a small build, and was wearing a dark, zip-up hoodie and jeans.
Fall River police ask anyone with any information on the incident to call the Fall River Major Crimes Office or Detective John McDonald at 508-324-2796.