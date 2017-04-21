Keller @ Large: Mark Zuckerberg’s Telepathy Plan Provides Unintentional Comic Relief

BOSTON (CBS) – One thing you have to give the masters of the universe at Facebook – they are a constant source of comic relief, however unintentionally.

It’s been only two years since Mr. T-Shirt, CEO Mark Zuckerberg, told us that telepathy was right around the corner. “You’ll just be able to think of something and your friends will immediately be able to experience it too,” he said.

When I heard that the first time, I laughed and thought – what a sense of humor on this kid! But it turns out he wasn’t kidding!

At a Facebook conference this week, the head of the company’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) – no, I am not making this up – revealed details of their telepathy development efforts. The day is approaching, she claims, when you’ll be able to slip on some gizmo straight out of “Star Trek” and transmit your thoughts directly to someone else.

What could possibly go wrong?

Actually, I can think of plenty.

Supposedly you won’t transmit any thoughts you don’t want to transmit, as if terrible blunders aren’t consciously made every day verbally and in writing by people who are sloppy, stupid or both. And what about the creeps among us eager to share their creepy thoughts with the world?

Don’t worry, says this Facebook exec, they’ll think through all the implications before going to market.

Sure, just like with Facebook, home to fake news, and live broadcasts of murder and torture.

Hey Facebook, do you know what kind of group activity I’m thinking of for you to try right now?

It may sound impossible, but I know you can figure out how to do it.

Listen to Jon’s commentary: