DA: Massachusetts Woman’s Disappearance A Murder

NORTH ADAMS, MA (AP) — A prosecutor says the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman in early March is now considered a homicide and her husband, who has died in an apparent suicide, is the “sole suspect.”

Berkshire District Attorney David Capeless on Friday for the first time identified 42-year-old Charles Reidy as a suspect in the presumed death of 39-year-old Joanne Ringer.

Ringer was last seen March 2, the day she was scheduled to start her first shift as a taxi driver in Easthampton. Her car was found abandoned in Easthampton on March 6.

Reidy was found dead April 7 in the garage of the couple’s Clarksburg home.

Capeless says authorities have searched the rural areas around Clarksburg for Ringer with no success.

Reidy’s ex-girlfriend is facing obstruction of justice charges in the case.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)