Chelsea Man Arraigned Friday For OUI Caught On Camera

April 21, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: Chelsea, Jose Valle OUI, Nick Giovanni

CHELSEA (CBS) – A Chelsea man was arraigned in Chelsea District Court Friday for an OUI caught on video.

Jose Valle, 56, was charged for the Wednesday incident.

Prosecutors say Valle was the operator of the PT Cruiser the video shows crossing the street and rolling down the steps of the Civil War Monument.

The video shows the car on the City Hall front lawn. The car then backed up across the lawn, crossed Broadway, and hit a light pole.

The car within only a few feet of pedestrians who were sent scrambling to escape the scene.

Chelsea police arrested Valle only a few blocks from the scene and prosecutors say Valle’s blood alcohol levels were 3 times the legal limit.

Authorities also say that Valle admitted to drinking six beers before getting behind the wheel.

 

