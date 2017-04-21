WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Report: Carmelo Anthony To Celtics Trade Talks Could Be Revived This Offseason

April 21, 2017 12:29 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Carmelo Anthony, Danny Ainge, NBA, New York Knicks, Phil Jackson

Bryan Altman

While the Knicks and Carmelo Anthony appear to be headed for a nasty offseason split, the No. 1-seeded Boston Celtics suddenly find themselves faced with the very real possibility of an unkindly abrupt exit from postseason play, which would leave both franchises in a state of flux heading into the 2017-18 season.

So, what does one have to do with the other?

According to a new report from the New York Post‘s Marc Berman, the two rival franchises might be able to help each other with their respective issues and facilitate a trade for Anthony this offseason that would rid him from the Knicks and give the Celtics the extra firepower they need to win in the Eastern Conference.

Trade talks surrounding Anthony to Boston were originally reported around this year’s trade deadline, but they ultimately stalled as Boston seemed to be in prime postseason position without giving up key players or draft picks to acquire the Knicks’ star forward.

However, Berman reports that the Celtics might be experiencing a change of heart due to their first-round difficulties with the No. 8-seeded Chicago Bulls.

From The New York Post: 

“According to an NBA source, the Celtics coaching staff was in favor of trading for Anthony at the trade deadline, but general manager Danny Ainge had too many reservations. One of Ainge’s concerns, according to a source, was an Anthony trade would have given Boston no real cap space to work with for the 2017 free-agent class.

With the top-seeded Celtics possibly on their way to getting swept by the eighth-seeded Bulls, Ainge’s thoughts on adding Anthony could change this July.”

The Celtics have a bunch of contracts set to come off their books this offseason (Amir Johnson ($12 million), Tyler Zeller ($8 million), Jonas Jerebko ($5 million), Gerald Green ($1.4 million) and would have no problem adding Anthony’s contract to their payroll.

Still, there are a number of potential roadblocks.

Ultimately, Ainge and the Celtics will likely try their luck in the free agent market before trading numerous assets to acquire Anthony. They’re also reportedly interested in going after Jazz star Gordon Hayward in the offseason, which would make a trade for Anthony highly unlikely.

Additionally, Anthony still has a no-trade clause and two years remaining on his 5-year, $124 million contract.

Still, Phil Jackson has made his feelings about Anthony staying in New York clear, and the Celtics are two games away from facing a long offseason full of questions.

This could potentially be an answer for both parties.

