Boston Archdiocese Opens New Church In Seaport District

BOSTON (CBS) – The Archdiocese of Boston is opening its first new church in the City of Boston in more than 60 years this weekend.

Our Lady of Good Voyage will be dedicated by the Cardinal Saturday afternoon.

The new shrine in the Seaport District replaces the original chapel, which is about a block away. It came to light through a land swap deal with developers in the thriving neighborhood.

The archdiocese spent about $10 million finishing the interior of the chapel and repurposed a lot of items from other churches around the area.

“We tried to bring the old with the new and I think it worked,” said Deborah Dillion of the Archdiocese of Boston.

The shrine has a nautical theme to keep up with the original chapel’s mission.

“In 1952 when the Chapel of Our Lady of Good Voyage was built, the Cardinal at the time assigned priest chaplins there to minister to the fishermen and those who worked on the seas,” said Father Matt Williams.

The archdiocese is hoping to benefit from the changing dynamics of the neighborhood.

“So we are very much aware there are a ton of millennials that work here or live here and it is the cardinals desire to want to meet young people to have the church accompany them and let them know the church is here for them,” said Father Williams.

The shrine will offer mass twice daily Monday through Friday and twice on Sunday. More than 30 weddings are already scheduled to take place in the chapel this year.