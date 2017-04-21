WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Bob Saget Joins Toucher & Rich In Studio, Does Headlines With Sarge

April 21, 2017 8:42 AM
Filed Under: 98.5 The Sports Hub, Bob Saget, Mike "Sarge" Riley, Sports News, Toucher And Rich

BOSTON (CBS) — With a Saturday night show at The Wilbur on the docket, Bob Saget joined Toucher & Rich in the 98.5 The Sports Hub studio on Friday morning.

As it tends to happen when Saget joins the show, hilarity ensued for the next 40 minutes. They discussed lady parts and old man nudity in his first segment on the show, which you can enjoy in the video above.

In the second segment, Toucher & Rich discuss the phenomenon of swinging retirement homes in Florida. Saget also goes into Dave Coulier’s flatulence on the set and he remembers working with the late Don Rickles:


And of course, it wouldn’t be a visit from Bob Saget if he didn’t help Mike “Sarge” Riley with some Hub headlines:


Click here for tickets and more information on Bob Saget’s show at The Wilbur on Saturday night.

