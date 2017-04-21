Bob Saget Joins Toucher & Rich In Studio, Does Headlines With Sarge

BOSTON (CBS) — With a Saturday night show at The Wilbur on the docket, Bob Saget joined Toucher & Rich in the 98.5 The Sports Hub studio on Friday morning.
As it tends to happen when Saget joins the show, hilarity ensued for the next 40 minutes. They discussed lady parts and old man nudity in his first segment on the show, which you can enjoy in the video above.
In the second segment, Toucher & Rich discuss the phenomenon of swinging retirement homes in Florida. Saget also goes into Dave Coulier’s flatulence on the set and he remembers working with the late Don Rickles:
And of course, it wouldn’t be a visit from Bob Saget if he didn’t help Mike “Sarge” Riley with some Hub headlines:
