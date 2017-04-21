Family Of Fallen Auburn Officer Thankful For Tom Brady’s Generous Donation

AUBURN (CBS) – Family and friends of a police officer killed in the line of duty are thanking Tom Brady after his generous donation to a fundraiser.

The Auburn community held the fundraiser for the family of Ronald Tarentino, an Auburn officer who was shot and killed last May while on patrol.

Nicole Bjorkgren, wife to the best friend of Officer Tarentino, attended Brady’s Best Buddies Challenge Event.

“I said ‘hello’ he said ‘hi’ and I just looked right at him and said ‘Can you just give me 10 seconds of your time?’” said Bjorkgren.

She told Brady the Auburn community was hosting a fundraiser for Tarentino’s family and despite the commotion at the event, he listened to her.

“Everyone is yelling ‘hurry up, hurry up, hurry up,’ move along and he never ever made me feel like for one second he wasn’t paying attention,” said Bjorkgren. “He put his arm on my shoulder and said ‘I really want to help.'”

A few weeks later the Patriots quarterback donated an autographed game jersey for the fundraiser.

“I’d like to thank Tom Brady completely just because we all know what he is to us,” said Bjorkgren.

Brady’s teammates caught wind of his donation and decided to contribute as well. Julian Edelman sent in a signed football and Rob Gronkowski sent another signed jersey.

Nicole’s husband Rob personally picked it up at Gronkowski’s house.

The act of kindness sat well with Ron’s widow Tricia Tarentino, who was appreciative of everyone’s support.

“It was a great event that really brought a community together. Edelman and Gronkowski and all the others who donated, so kind of them,” said Tarentino.

Bjorkgren said Ron’s dedicated service to the Auburn community deserved recognition and support.

“I believe he would be so happy and honored he’d feel like a million dollars knowing he was loved as much as he is,” said Bjorkgren.

“These two police departments and the community of Leicester, Auburn, Tewksbury have shown their love for us so we are truly thankful,” Tarentino said.

The event raised $86,000 for the Tarentino family.