Andrew Frates, Mike Gambino Talk BC Baseball ALS Game

April 21, 2017 10:54 AM
BOSTON (CBS) — Andrew Frates, brother of former Boston College baseball captain Pete Frates, and BC head baseball coach Mike Gambino joined Toucher & Rich on Friday to talk about the upcoming BC Baseball ALS Game at Fenway Park.

Andrew spoke about his experience running in the Boston Marathon on Monday, which he did to raise money for his brother’s No. 3 Fund. In total, over $33,000 was raised for Andrew’s marathon.

Pete Frates was diagnosed with ALS in 2012. He has since raised awareness about the disease through a number of charities and special events, including the “Ice Bucket Challenge” that went viral in the summer of 2014.

Gambino spoke about Pete’s powerful influence on the BC baseball team to this day.

“We don’t use Pete as motivation to win games. That’s not what Pete is for us. We use Pete as motivation for who we want to be,” said Gambino. “He’s the model of who we want to be when we talk about … character, toughness, and class.”

The BC Baseball ALS Game takes place at Fenway Park on Saturday, April 22 at 4 p.m.. Gambino’s BC Eagles will take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack. Net proceeds will benefit the Pete Frates No. 3 Fund. Tickets cost just $10. Go to RedSox.com/ALSGame for tickets and more information.

Listen to the full podcast below:

