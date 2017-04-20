WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Keller @ Large: Sad To See White House Celebrations Tainted By Politics

April 20, 2017 6:48 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) – By now you’ve surely seen the video of the New England Patriots being honored at the White House Wednesday. And beyond some kind words for President Trump from his longtime friend Robert Kraft and a passing comparison by Mr. Trump of his election victory to the Patriots’ Super Bowl comeback, the event seemed pretty much free of politics.

But of course, it really wasn’t.

Several Patriots skipped the event because of their political differences with the president, the continuation of a trend of athletes turning a benign ceremony into a political soapbox.

patriots white house1 Keller @ Large: Sad To See White House Celebrations Tainted By Politics

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft with President Donald Trump at the White House April 19, 2017. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Presidents have been inviting champion pro and college sports teams to the White House since 1924.

But it wasn’t until the 1990’s, when golfer Tom Lehman refused to join his Ryder Cup teammates at the event because he saw President Bill Clinton as a “draft-dodging baby killer,” that overt political disputes started becoming part of this tradition.

In 2008 U.S. women’s soccer team coach Pia Sundhage boycotted, citing political disagreements with President George W. Bush.

And that sort of thing started happening much more frequently during the Obama years, starting with Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas, who famously skipped the Bruins trip to the White House after their 2011 Stanley Cup triumph because of his contempt for President Obama.

That view was shared by Baltimore Raven Matt Birk and three members of the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins, all of whom cited politics in explaining why they didn’t join their teammates at the White House.

They’re all within their rights, but what a shame to see the celebration of sports excellence, a true cultural common ground, become just another bitter, polarized political forum.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia