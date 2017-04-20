Tom Brady, Elizabeth Warren Make TIME 100 List Of Most Influential People

BOSTON (CBS) – Two New England-based icons in the spheres of sports and politics are being recognized by TIME as some of the most influential people in the world.

The magazine came out with its annual “TIME 100” list on Thursday. Five-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady made the cut as a “Titan,” as did U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, recognized in the “Leaders” category.

Late night TV host Conan O’Brien, a Brookline native, wrote a short essay about the Patriots quarterback and how his latest unbelievable Super Bowl comeback silenced “even the most virulent haters.”

“But Tom’s real achievement is that he willed himself to be,” O’Brien wrote. “When Tom was drafted in the second-to-last round, he was slow and scrawny, and buried on the depth chart below Drew Bledsoe, Michael Bishop and the drummer for the Cars. With a monastic diet, intense training and a relentless, inspiring positivity, Tom built himself from the ground up.”

Kamala Harris, a freshman Democratic senator from California, praised Warren. She talked about Warren’s now-famous silencing and “Nevertheless, she persisted” moment on the Senate floor while trying to read a letter from Coretta Scott King opposing Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“In these tough times, Elizabeth Warren persists,” Harris wrote. “And America’s hardworking families are lucky that she does.”

Other notable political names making the TIME 100 include President Donald Trump, daughter Ivanka and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner and White House figures Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus.

Brady is joined by sports figures like LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick, Simone Biles, Neymar and Theo Epstein, the former Red Sox owner who guided the Chicago Cubs to a long-awaited World Series title.