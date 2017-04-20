Warren, Markey Want Info On Any Contacts Between Bannon, Breitbart

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey are asking about any communications between White House adviser Steve Bannon and the website he used to run, Breitbart News.
In a letter to Bannon on Thursday the two Massachusetts senators — joined by fellow Democratic Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii — say they want to know if Bannon participated in any communications that would have violated an executive order from President Donald Trump requiring executive appointees to sign an “Ethics Pledge.”
The pledge is aimed at preventing appointees from participating in matters related to their former employer without a waiver.
The senators point to reports they say suggest Bannon communicated with Breitbart News on numerous occasions and granted the organization exclusive access to White House officials.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)