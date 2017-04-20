Jacoby Brissett Posts Heartfelt Letter To Barack Obama After White House Visit

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots’ third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett clearly enjoyed his visit to the White House on Wednesday, but when the ceremony to honor the Super Bowl LI champions concluded, he still had someone to thank.

Brissett missed out on meeting former President Barack Obama by one year, so the rookie sent a thank-you to Obama on Instagram.

“Dear Big O, I am writing you this letter to say thank you,” the letter read. “I want to thank you for what you have done for this country — outside of politics. Honestly, I don’t know enough about politics to judge what was good or bad, but I want you to know that when you said ‘Yes We Can’ — a young man dreaming a dream from rough circumstances in Florida heard you.

“When you were elected President for the first time I was 16 and I watched you make the never-imaginable, attainable and I heard your cry to inspire hope,” Brissett continued. “I used those words as motivation and saw your achievement as an opportunity and permission to work make my dreams come true too.”

You can read Brissett’s full message to Obama below, which includes a little jab at the former POTUS’ basketball skills at the end:

Brissett was one of the 34 Patriots players to be honored by President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday. Super Bowl LI MVP Tom Brady did not attend the ceremony, so Brissett and backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a little fun with his absence after the visit.