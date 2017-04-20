WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Jacoby Brissett Posts Heartfelt Letter To Barack Obama After White House Visit

April 20, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots, Sports News, White House

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots’ third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett clearly enjoyed his visit to the White House on Wednesday, but when the ceremony to honor the Super Bowl LI champions concluded, he still had someone to thank.

Brissett missed out on meeting former President Barack Obama by one year, so the rookie sent a thank-you to Obama on Instagram.

“Dear Big O, I am writing you this letter to say thank you,” the letter read. “I want to thank you for what you have done for this country — outside of politics. Honestly, I don’t know enough about politics to judge what was good or bad, but I want you to know that when you said ‘Yes We Can’ — a young man dreaming a dream from rough circumstances in Florida heard you.

“When you were elected President for the first time I was 16 and I watched you make the never-imaginable, attainable and I heard your cry to inspire hope,” Brissett continued. “I used those words as motivation and saw your achievement as an opportunity and permission to work make my dreams come true too.”

You can read Brissett’s full message to Obama below, which includes a little jab at the former POTUS’ basketball skills at the end:

Dear Big O, I am writing you this letter to say thank you. I want to thank you for what you have done for this country – outside of politics. Honestly, I don't know enough about politics to judge what was good or bad, but I want you to know that when you said "Yes We Can" – a young man dreaming a dream from rough circumstances in Florida heard you. When you were elected President for the first time I was 16 and I watched you make the never-imaginable, attainable and I heard your cry to inspire hope. I used those words as motivation and saw your achievement as an opportunity and permission to work make my dreams come true too. You were the President of the United States – the highest office in the world. You broke a barrier and a stereotype proving not every minority has to use a ball to make a way. You've inspired a lifetime of dreamers young and old. Now, kids from my community – and my future children – will know that there is no dream too big – even they could be the President of the United States. As I prepare for the honor of visiting the White House, I will be there as a Super Bowl Champion – and I will think of you, mainly because the White House is a different, and better place because you lived there. I was a kid that came from nothing and I am living out one of the greatest dreams of my life. I am just grateful for the opportunity to walk on the same steps as you did, and to have a platform to inspire and I hope to leave my mark on history the way you did. One day, when I meet you, I will shake your hand and say thank you to your face but until then this kid is going to continue to dream until I can’t anymore. Thank you for blazing a trail, but for more than that, for leaving a paved road behind you for others to climb on. The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your DREAMS – Oprah Yes we can!! DREAM BIG!! Thank you, Jacoby Brissett P.S Holla at me to help you with your broke jump shot

A post shared by Jacoby Brissett (@jbrissett7) on

Brissett was one of the 34 Patriots players to be honored by President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday. Super Bowl LI MVP Tom Brady did not attend the ceremony, so Brissett and backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a little fun with his absence after the visit.

 

