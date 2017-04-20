NightSide – Why Hillary Lost

BOSTON (CBS) – If you ask the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee why she lost the election, she will give you a number of reasons. Russian influence, Wikileaks, FBI Director James Comey, fake news, and misogyny all make her list. But many have started to ask what the Clinton campaign could have done differently in 2016. A new book, “Shattered”, written by journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, examines the mistakes made by Clinton and her staff and the warning signs they missed along the way. Do you think Trump won the election, or did Clinton blow it?
Originally broadcast April 19th, 2017