NightSide – Why Hillary Lost

April 20, 2017 12:56 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – If you ask the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee why she lost the election, she will give you a number of reasons. Russian influence, Wikileaks, FBI Director James Comey, fake news, and misogyny all make her list. But many have started to ask what the Clinton campaign could have done differently in 2016. A new book, “Shattered”, written by journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, examines the mistakes made by Clinton and her staff and the warning signs they missed along the way. Do you think Trump won the election, or did Clinton blow it?

Originally broadcast April 19th, 2017

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia