NightSide – Roller Coaster Day For Patriots Fans

BOSTON (CBS) – Today has been a day of highs and lows for fans of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. The team traveled to the nation’s capital for a celebration at the White House this afternoon, but there were a number of notable absences including superstar quarterback Tom Brady. While athletes have skipped White House trips in the past, the polarizing nature of the 2016 election has made decisions like these more political than ever. On top of the White House trip, Patriots fans awoke to news today that former Patriot tight end Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in his jail cell during the early morning hours. The timing of the incident is even more shocking when considering that Hernandez was acquitted of a double murder charge just last week. Peter Elikann, former chair of the Massachusetts Bar Association’s Criminal Justice Section, checks in to explain the legal ramifications of Hernandez’s suicide on his previous murder conviction and any civil litigation the victims’ families might try to pursue.

Originally broadcast April 19th, 2017.