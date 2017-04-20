WATCH LIVE: 1:15 pm Aaron Hernandez Attorneys News Conference On Death Investigation

Court Formally Tosses Over 21K Tainted Drug Cases

April 20, 2017 1:34 PM
Filed Under: Annie Dookhan, state drug lab

BOSTON (AP) — The highest court in Massachusetts has formally approved the dismissal of more than 21,000 drug convictions that were tainted by the misconduct of a former state drug lab chemist.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts says the final order from the Supreme Judicial Court on Thursday marks the single largest dismissal of convictions in U.S. history.

The action by the court was expected after seven district attorneys in eastern Massachusetts submitted lists on Tuesday totaling 21,587 cases they would be unwilling or unable to prosecute if new trials were ordered.

The cases were called into question when chemist Annie Dookhan was charged with tampering with evidence and falsifying drug tests. Dookhan pleaded guilty to perjury and other charges in 2013 and served a three-year prison sentence.

